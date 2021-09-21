Left Menu

Three of family among four electrocuted to death in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:08 IST
Three of family among four electrocuted to death in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people, including three of a family, were electrocuted to death in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday as large parts of the state remained inundated due to heavy rain, an official said.

A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted to death while returning home from tuition in Titagarh, he said.

A man, his wife and son died in a government housing complex in Khardah. The man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with the inundated floor of his flat which was electrified by open wires, and his wife and son also died while trying to save him, the state Disaster Management Department official said.

Only the younger son, only four-years-old, survived the incident. He shouted for help from neighbours, who rushed the trio to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021