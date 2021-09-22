Quake strikes off Nicaraguan coast, no immediate reports of damage

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck in the Pacific off the coast of Nicaragua early on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit about 78 km (48 miles) southwest of the coastal village of Jiquilillo at a depth of 30.7 km. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)