Delhi LG reviews progress of E-Waste Management Eco-Park construction

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of construction of E-Waste Management Eco-Park in Delhi and asked the Chief Secretary to constitute a steering committee to select a consultant for the DPR and to oversee the entire project, sources said.

He also said e-waste is very hazardous for the environment and human health so its scientific disposal is necessary.

These instructions were issued in a review meeting on setting up of E-Waste Management Eco Park for scientific and environmentally safe dismantling, refurbishing, recycling and disposal of e-waste.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Vice Chancellor DDA Anurag Jain, commissioners of the three MCD and other senior officials.

The chief secretary was advised to constitute a steering committee at the earliest to select a consultant to prepare a DPR and to oversee the entire process till the Park is made operational, according to the sources.

Officials said Delhi generates an estimated about two lakh tonnes of e-waste that emanates out of electrical appliances, electronic items, computers and accessories and mobile phones, among others.

The sources said it was decided that the park be set up in a time-bound manner with various committees looking into identification of suitable land in conjunction with the DDA, latest technology and integration of the unorganised sector comprising waste collectors as also a suitable model for maintenance and viability of the park amongst others.

''The committees will have representation from the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and the office of Prime Minister's Scientific Advisor, apart from other stake holders from GNCTD, DDA, Pollution Control Agencies and Urban Local Bodies,'' the sources said.

In the meeting, the LG pointed out that this waste was potentially very hazardous to not only the environment but had serious implications on human health and its sustainable disposal was required to be done at the earliest.

According to the sources, the LG said that setting up of the E-Waste Management Park, which will be first of its kind in the country, will serve the purpose and also provide an example for the rest of the country.

Baijal also reiterated the need of integrating the informal sector and making the common citizens of the city, stakeholders in the project for it to succeed, the sources said.

In a similar meeting on e-waste management in April this year, the LG had stressed that scientific and environment friendly disposal of the e-waste should be ensured. The civic bodies were asked to ensure collection and segregation of e-waste in a better and proper way.

In June this year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had started an online facility to collect and segregate e-waste from households.

Till August 19 this year, the SDMC had received nearly 400 requests for e-waste disposal on its online portal dedicated to the service and over 1,300 people have registered themselves on the portal.

