AAP claims North MCD selling schools to coaching centres; BJP refutes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the BJP-ruled north Delhi municipal corporation has floated tenders to sell 14 MCD schools to private coaching centres, a claim denied by the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the BJP has turned the MCD into a ''corruption, theft and deception factory''.

''While the number of students studying in Delhi government schools is exponentially rising, the headcount in MCD schools has reduced from three lakhs to 2.3 lakh in the last few years due to the dismal condition sponsored by the BJP,'' he said.

Bhardwaj alleged that the north municipal corporation has floated tenders to sell 14 MCD schools to private coaching centres.

''Private coaching institutes will now run in MCD schools. The BJP is giving away MCD school buildings to its own people,'' he claimed.

Rejecting the allegation, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, ''The north municipal corporation is not leasing or selling any of its schools to private coaching centres, and it seems that in his fervour to defame the municipal corporations, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj did not verify the facts before speaking.'' The North DMC has tens of school buildings lying empty as certain areas, especially in the City Zone, have gone commercial with very little population left, thus rendering these schools useless, he said.

''We are constantly observing that AAP leaders keep levelling baseless charges against the MCDs, and soon the party will face the negative results of this mala fide propaganda in the ensuing municipal elections,'' Kapoor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)