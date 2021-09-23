Left Menu

Nagaland plans to cover 70pc of targeted families under Ayushman Bharat by March 2022

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:04 IST
Nagaland plans to cover 70pc of targeted families under Ayushman Bharat by March 2022
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government has planned to cover at least 70 per cent of over 2.33 lakh targeted households under the Ayushman Bharat, a universal health insurance scheme, by March 2022, state health minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Thursday.

Only 41 per cent of these families have been covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, he said on the occasion of the third anniversary of the centrally sponsored welfare programme.

He announced that the state health department will cover up to 1,63,329 households by March 2022 under the ''Aapke Dwar Ayushman'' (Ayushman scheme at doorsteps) initiative.

Since the inception of the scheme in 2018, around 20,000 hospitalisation cases have been registered, and claims worth Rs 25 crore have already been disbursed, Phom said.

The health insurance programme aims at providing a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. ''Aadhaar-seeded ration cards will be linked to PMJAY portal, which will help the enrolment process and improve coverage,'' the minister said. The Nagaland State Rural Livelihood Mission (NSRLM) will be partnering with the health agency to make people aware of the health insurance scheme.

Construction workers registered under the labour department will soon join the insurance programme, and accordingly 8,584 new families will be added, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021