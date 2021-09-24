Rains in parts of Delhi

Parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Isolated places of Delhi-NCR that witnessed rains include Rohini, Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur, Rani Bagh, Noida, Vivek Vihar, Dilshad Garden among others.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Saturday. Till Thursday afternoon, the monsoon this year has yielded a bounteous 1,164.7 mm rainfall in Delhi, the highest since 1964 and third-highest since the data has been maintained by the IMD.

IMD officials said the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, on Friday morning. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 88 percent, it said. The air quality index was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 61 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

