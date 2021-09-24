Left Menu

Three more towns evacuated on La Palma as volcanic eruption intensifies

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Spain

Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma ordered the evacuation of the towns of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and the part of Tacande de Arriba that had not already been evacuated due to a volcanic eruption, emergency services said on Friday.

Authorities initially ordered residents of those towns to stay indoors but moved to an evacuation due to intensifying volcanic activity, they said.

