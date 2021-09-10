Left Menu

Spanish minister, in Pakistan, expresses concern over women and human rights in Afghanistan

Albares was visiting Pakistan to ask for its help in securing the evacuation from Afghanistan of people who worked with Spanish forces there. "In these very moments there is concern, I cannot hide that about the situation of women and human rights and freedom of movement in Afghanistan," he told a joint news conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:13 IST
Spanish minister, in Pakistan, expresses concern over women and human rights in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Friday expressed concern over human rights and the treatment of women in Afghanistan under its new Taliban rulers. Albares was visiting Pakistan to ask for its help in securing the evacuation from Afghanistan of people who worked with Spanish forces there.

"In these very moments there is concern, I cannot hide that about the situation of women and human rights and freedom of movement in Afghanistan," he told a joint news conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. "I can assure you that women rights and human rights are always important for us in any region in the world," he said.

Since the Taliban took over on Aug. 15, several street protests led by women have been broken up https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-protests-persist-posing-problem-new-taliban-government-2021-09-07. People have been detained and beaten. The Taliban have promised to investigate the incidents. When they were last in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban imposed a strict version of Islamic law and often punished people with public floggings, amputations and executions. Womens' activities such as work and eductaion were severely restricted.

This time the Taliban have tried to present a conciliatory face. Both the foreign ministers said they had prove this to the world through their deeds. For that reason, Qureshi said, foreign governments were holding back on recognising the Taliban administration formed on Sept 7.

"I see an interest, a desire to engage but not a rush to recognise," he said. Albares asked for Pakistan's cooperation to secure a safe passage for all those who had worked with Spanish forces or other organisations in Afghanistan during the 20-year NATO presence.

"We want those Afghan collaborators that worked with different Spanish institutions throughout these years to be able to peacefully leave the country they wish and come to Spain," he said. Spain says it has already evacuated more than 2,200 people from Afghanistan, most of them Afghans at risk of reprisals from the new Taliban rulers.

Spain sent 27,000 troops to Afghanistan over almost 20 years of involvement in the conflict, and 102 of its soldiers were killed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021