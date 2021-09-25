Left Menu

Bodies of 9 suspected migrants found in eastern Panama

PTI | Panamacity | Updated: 25-09-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 10:41 IST
Bodies of 9 suspected migrants found in eastern Panama
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Panama

Nine bodies of suspected migrants have been found near a remote community in the Panamanian jungle close to the border with Colombia, local prosecutors said Friday.

The bodies, including one child, were found near the Tuqueza and Canaán Membrillo rivers in the Emberá Wounaán indigenous region, according to the Darien province prosecutor's office.

Chief prosecutor Julio Vergara said he believes they may be immigrants because a Haitian woman told authorities that on the Tuqueza river heavy rains had produced high waters that had swept away about nine people, who had remained missing.

The recovered bodies did not have identification documents, the office said in a statement. It added that so far this year, the bodies of 41 migrants had been found along rivers in the jungle spanning the dangerous Darien Gap that connects Colombia and Panama.

On Thursday, Panama President Laurentino Cortizo said that more than 80,000 migrants had entered Panama illegally this year.

Thousands of Haitian migrants travel through the Darien Gap as they move from South American countries, including Brazil and Chile, north to the United States border.

More than 14,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, were amassed in the Texas border town of Del Rio last weekend, seeking to enter the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021