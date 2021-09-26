Man feared washed away in heavy rain

Hyderabad, Sept 26 (PTI): A man, believed to be a software professional, is feared washed away after falling into a rainwater-filled trench dug up for a drainage system here late Saturday after heavy rains lashed and flooded low-lying areas, police said. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the police took up rescue operations to trace the man, a senior police official told PTI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the official said, a woman lodged a complaint stating that her husband has gone missing. He had left his house at around 9 PM on Saturday and the incident of the man falling into the trench took place at around 9.14 PM, the official said. The couple resides near the spot. A CCTV camera captured a man falling into the trench where drainage pipeline-laying work, but it is not known whether he is the woman's husband.

''Search is on. We've searched up to Musi river so far, but could not find the person who got washed away. We suspect he could be the woman's husband,'' the official said.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said rescue teams were engaged in locating the person. The downpour on Saturday night resulted in traffic jams in several parts of the city.

Manikonda recorded the highest rainfall of 105 mm and Shaikpet 86 mm.

Rains occurred at a few places across Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad centre, in its report, warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in some districts of the State on Sunday and on September 28.

