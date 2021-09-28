New parliament building will be a great work of skill, speed, scale: Govt official

The new parliament building will meet the construction requirement in seismic zone-5, which covers the regions most vulnerable to earthquakes even though the national capital falls in the zone-4, and will qualify for the top green rating of five-star platinum, a top government official said on Tuesday.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said it will look like ''twin sister'' of the current parliament building with its mosaic of red and yellow stones.

He also allayed apprehensions about the loss of trees due to the construction of the new building, saying no trees were cut but 404 of them were transplanted and 80 per cent of them have survived. In their place, 4,400 saplings have been planted, he told reporters.

Mishra claimed the new buildings will have state-of-the-art technological features, making it secure against any security threats, including those emanating from cyberware.

''The new parliament building will be a great work of skill, speed and scale,'' he said. Noting that the current parliament building was meant to be a ''meeting hall'' and retrofitted later and had two floors added, which resulted in lack of sunlight, he said the new building will be inviting and look like a ''people's parliament''.

With work going on round the clock, the new building will meet its October 2022 deadline, he asserted. The winter session next year will be held in the new building, he added.

Highlighting the hectic pace of work, Mishra said over 4,800 workers are deployed at the site and 1,200 at different places, adding that so far six lakh man days have been created.

Over 1.65 lakh cubic metre of soil was removed in 45 days, he said highlighting the scale of the work. ''It was disposed in a clinical manner that few would have noticed,'' he added.

So far, Mishra said, 1,13,625 cubic metre of concrete will be used at work and 72,000 cubic metre of it has been done so far.

