Max temperature settles at 33.6 deg C in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:45 IST
Representative Image
The mercury in the national capital settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 64 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 84 per cent, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 34.3 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 33.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weatherman had forecast northwesterly winds later in the day.

The IMD on Monday evening had forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development for Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

