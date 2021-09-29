Left Menu

La Palma inhabitants told to lock down as volcano lava pours into sea

Authorities in Spain's Canary Islands told residents on the western coast of La Palma to lock down and seal doors and windows with tape and wet towels to ward off toxic gases spewed by lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Reuters | La Palma | Updated: 29-09-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 12:42 IST
La Palma inhabitants told to lock down as volcano lava pours into sea
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Authorities in Spain's Canary Islands told residents on the western coast of La Palma to lock down and seal doors and windows with tape and wet towels to ward off toxic gases spewed by lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Incandescent lava gushing from the volcano for 10 days poured down a cliff into the sea early on Wednesday in the Playa Nueva area, sending big clouds of white steam and toxic gases billowing into the air.

By dawn on Wednesday, Reuters video showed a pyramid of red hot lava emerging above the Atlantic Ocean waterline. The Canary Islands' emergency service urged those outdoors less than 3.5 kilometers from the stricken area to immediately find a safe place to shelter. No injuries have been reported.

The emergency services also recommended people "protect breathing tracts with a wet cloth covering mouth and nose". Lava has been flowing down Cumbre Vieja's western flank toward the sea since Sept. 19, swallowing almost 600 houses and banana plantations in La Palma, which neighbors Tenerife in the Canary Islands archipelago off the North African coast.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and three coastal villages were locked down on Monday in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea. Spain classified La Palma as a disaster zone on Tuesday, a move that will trigger financial support for the island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021