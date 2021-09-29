Maha CM asks officials to expedite relief operations in rain-hit parts of state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the officials to expedite relief measures to the people affected by heavy rains and floods in parts of the Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Vidarbha regions.

He gave the direction during a review meeting. ''The damage assessment surveys should be started at the earliest by the revenue, agriculture, and other concerned departments. Damages to horticulture plantations and the fertile layer of the agricultural land of farmers should also be part of the survey,'' he said.

''Those students, who missed their examinations due to the unprecedented rainfall, should be given another chance to appear for the exam. A special exam can be arranged for such students a few days later,'' he said.

As many as 100 people have been rescued by the disaster response force with the help of boats and a helicopter of the Indian Air Force, officials told Thackeray during the meeting. More support on the ground has been sent by the state administration to carry out the rescue operations, they said. In the last two days, at least 13 people died in heavy showers, floods, and lightning in parts of Maharashtra with the Marathwada region bearing the major brunt of rain fury, while more than 560 people were rescued after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was mobilized and helicopters were deployed, the officials had said on Tuesday. Of these 13 deaths, 12 were reported from Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and one from North Maharashtra's Nashik district, they had said. Besides, more than 200 cattle perished or were washed away and several houses were damaged in torrential rains that lashed Marathwada over the last few days, causing havoc in a region that is considered a perennially drought-plagued area, they had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)