Left Menu

UPDATE 2-U.S. to declare 23 species, including ivory-billed woodpecker, extinct

The ivory-billed woodpecker - not officially seen since 1944 and long sought by birders in the American South - is one of 23 species that would be declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under a proposal it announced on Wednesday. Government scientists have exhausted efforts to find these 23 bird, fish and other species and warned that climate change and dwindling habitats on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common, the service said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:59 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. to declare 23 species, including ivory-billed woodpecker, extinct

The ivory-billed woodpecker - not officially seen since 1944 and long sought by birders in the American South - is one of 23 species that would be declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under a proposal it announced on Wednesday.

Government scientists have exhausted efforts to find these 23 bird, fish and other species and warned that climate change and dwindling habitats on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common, the service said in a statement. "With climate change and natural area loss pushing more and more species to the brink, now is the time to lift up proactive, collaborative, and innovative efforts to save America's wildlife," said Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

Each of the 23 species represents a permanent loss to America's natural heritage, Bridget Fahey, who oversees species classification for the Fish and Wildlife Service, told the New York Times. "And it's a sobering reminder that extinction is a consequence of human-caused environmental change," Fahey told the newspaper.

The extinctions include 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two species of fish, a bat and a plant, the agency said. The ivory-billed woodpecker was America's largest woodpecker but logging of old growth forests in the South destroyed its habitat. Its last confirmed sighting was in 1944 in northeast Louisiana, the service said.

Also on the list is Bachman's warbler, considered one of America's rarest songbirds. It has not been seen since 1962 in the United States. The wildlife service will accept public comment for the next 60 days and a final judgment will be published Dec. 29, said Brian Hires, a service spokesman.

"These decisions are being made based on the best available science," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021