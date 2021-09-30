Left Menu

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts within national park

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilaueas Halemaumau crater at the volcanos summit. The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 30-09-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 08:00 IST
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is erupting. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit. The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The volcano's alert level has been raised to “warning” and the aviation code changed to red. Officials said earlier Wednesday that increased earthquake activity and ground swelling had been detected, and at that time raised the alert levels accordingly. Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed scores of homes and displaced thousands of residents.

