Hitachi ABB Power, IIT Roorkee ink agreement to pilot sustainable energy ecosystem

''Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India (listed on Indian stock exchanges as "ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited") has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee to progress toward a smart and sustainable campus energy ecosystem,'' a company statement said.

According to the statement, the project involves the creation of a smart energy management system and microgrid with battery energy storage and will also establish integrated monitoring, analytics, and control center for systems -- ranging from energy assets to transport, water, and waste on the IIT Roorkee campus. Additionally, the collaboration will develop opportunities for technology competency enhancement.

''Sustainability is at the heart of Hitachi ABB Power Grids' growth strategy. Hence, our agreement with IIT Roorkee advances our mission to harness technology to power good,'' said Venu Nuguri, Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India.

''The project, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11, which aims to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, will serve as a model for smart and sustainable cities and communities…'' he added.

Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: ''IIT Roorkee and Hitachi ABB Power Grids are creating a platform for innovation by students and faculty members to bring the Smart City concept closer to reality. The platform integrates but is not limited to smart power systems, renewable energy and storage, water conservation, and waste management''.

