Left Menu

Country received normal rainfall during June-Sept: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:13 IST
Country received normal rainfall during June-Sept: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country received ''normal'' rainfall this year during the four-month rainfall season from June to September, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

''Quantitatively, the 2021 all India monsoon seasonal rainfall during June 1 to September 30 has been 87 cm against the Long Period Average of 88 cm of 1961-2010 (99 percent of its LPA),'' IMD Director General M Mohapatra said.

"Southwest Monsoon seasonal rainfall for the country as a whole during June-September has been normal (96-106 percent of the LPA),'' he added.

This is for the third consecutive year that the country has recorded rainfall in the normal and above category. It was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

He added that conditions are very likely to be favorable for the commencement of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around October 6.

Southwest Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India normally begins from September 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021