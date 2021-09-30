Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:40 IST
Light rains likely in Delhi over next three days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies with light rains or drizzle over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

In the absence of rains, the maximum temperature in the national capital has increased by a few notches over the last few days.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday morning was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.

''The city will witness a generally cloudy sky with light rains or drizzle on Friday. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Thursday was 59 per cent," an official of the IMD said.

Light rains are likely in the city in October first week amid a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon, the official said, adding that the maximum temperature will oscillate between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 35 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

