SpaceX Dragon spacecraft departs from space station with valuable investigations

The experiment samples aboard the capsule will help researchers better understand neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, gene expression in space and muscle atrophy in microgravity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:59 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

The SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft, which delivered more than 4,800 pounds of supplies and valuable scientific experiments late last month, has departed from the International Space Station to return experiments back to Earth. The cargo Dragon was undocked from the station's forward port of the Harmony module today at 9:12 a.m. EDT.

According to NASA, the spacecraft will make parachute-assisted splashdown around 11 p.m. off the coast of Florida. This will enable quick transportation of the valuable scientific investigations aboard the capsule to the agency's Kennedy Space Center's Space Station Processing Facility before gravity has a chance to fully take effect.

The experiment samples aboard the capsule will help researchers better understand neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, gene expression in space and muscle atrophy in microgravity.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on August 29 and arrived at the station the following day with more than 4,800 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware.

