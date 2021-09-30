SpaceX Dragon spacecraft departs from space station with valuable investigations

The SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft, which delivered more than 4,800 pounds of supplies and valuable scientific experiments late last month, has departed from the International Space Station to return experiments back to Earth. The cargo Dragon was undocked from the station's forward port of the Harmony module today at 9:12 a.m. EDT.

According to NASA, the spacecraft will make parachute-assisted splashdown around 11 p.m. off the coast of Florida. This will enable quick transportation of the valuable scientific investigations aboard the capsule to the agency's Kennedy Space Center's Space Station Processing Facility before gravity has a chance to fully take effect.

The experiment samples aboard the capsule will help researchers better understand neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, gene expression in space and muscle atrophy in microgravity.

The journey home begins! The samples aboard this Dragon capsule contain important information for researchers using the microgravity environment of the @Space_Station to study Alzheimer's, gene expression, and muscle atrophy. https://t.co/ZudJ3r4W0K https://t.co/l2p1x50S74 — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) September 30, 2021

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on August 29 and arrived at the station the following day with more than 4,800 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware.