Potholes on Bengaluru's arterial roads to be filled in next 10 days: Minister

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said potholes on the city's arterial roads will be filled in the next 10 days.

The Minister today held a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on filling potholes under its limits.

''Earlier, I had set a deadline of September 30 to fill all the potholes. In fact, I had personally visited many sites. The plant which supplies hot mix used to supply 16 loads every day. Officials have told me that due to heavy rainfall, the supply was disrupted for 12 days. As a result, the potholes could not be fixed on time,'' Ashoka said.

Noting that so far, potholes have been filled in 246 km of major roads, he said overall, there are 13,874 kilometre roads in BBMP limits. Of this, 1,344 kilometre roads are categorised as arterial and sub-arterial roads.

''Of them, 895 kilometres are in good condition while 449 kilometres of road have been partially damaged. I have asked the officials to fill the potholes on all the major roads within 10 days. To increase the hot mix supply, we have instructed the officials to ensure 30 loads every day,'' he added.

''Currently, we are getting supply from only one agency and we will look for another agency as well.'' The Minister said for the other roads, local contractors will be used to fill the potholes in the next 20 to 25 days.

In 110 villages, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is laying pipe and sewage lines. ''The State government has released Rs 1,000 crore to asphalt the roads for which tenders have been called. These roads will be repaired in the next 20 to 30 days. We will also blacklist contractors if there is poor quality of road works.'' Ashoka also said that BBMP had already conducted a survey and identified 185 buildings as dilapidated which need to be demolished.

''So far, 10 such buildings have been razed. Now, I have asked the BBMP to issue notices and demolish the remaining dilapidated buildings. We will ask the Bangalore Electric Supply Co (BESCOM) to disconnect power connection to such buildings and the buildings will be razed with the help of police,'' he said.

Further stating that he has asked BBMP to conduct a fresh survey, he said, ''I have also asked officials not to permit construction of buildings by digging up land deep without a safety wall as it will endanger the neighbouring buildings as well. If the corporation personnel demolish the building, then the building owner has to cough up the money which will be added to his property tax.'' He requested the public to inform the BBMP if they have any knowledge of dilapidated buildings.

