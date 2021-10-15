Left Menu

Smriti Irani offers prayers at temples in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:22 IST
Smriti Irani offers prayers at temples in Amethi
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday offered prayers here at various temples, including the Ahorva Bhavani temple.

Irani reached the district on Friday afternoon where she offered prayers at Ahorva Bhavani temple in Tiloi, and later Kalikan Bhavani temple in Sangrampur.

The Amethi MP also distributed 'prasad' to the devotees.

An aide of Irani said the Union minister had issued directions to the local BJP workers to conduct poojas at various temples for public welfare and give prasad to devotees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021