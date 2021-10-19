Left Menu

Angola's Catoca says tailings leak contained no hard metals

Catoca, a joint venture between Angolan state diamond company Endiama and Russia's Alrosa, has said its water-sample testing was aimed at refuting Congo's accusations that the spill killed people. Catoca said in a statement dated Oct. 18 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday that the leak only contained rocks and clay from a tailings basin, which altered the oxygen levels in a tributary of the Congo river.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:09 IST
Angola's Catoca says tailings leak contained no hard metals
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CATOCA_Mining)
  • Country:
  • Angola

Angola's Catoca diamond mine said a July tailings leak, which turned a river red and killed large numbers of fish downstream in the Democratic Republic of Congo, contained a mixture of sand and clay, but no hard metals.

Congo's government has said the tailings breach killed 12 people and made thousands of others ill, and that it would seek compensation from Catoca for what it called the "toxic" spill. Catoca, a joint venture between Angolan state diamond company Endiama and Russia's Alrosa, has said its water-sample testing was aimed at refuting Congo's accusations that the spill killed people.

Catoca said in a statement dated Oct. 18 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday that the leak only contained rocks and clay from a tailings basin, which altered the oxygen levels in a tributary of the Congo river. "Samples taken from wide-ranging sources by independent laboratories confirm that at no point have there been any heavy metals present in river water flowing from the tailings basin," it said.

"By September, the oxygen levels were returning to normal." Congo's environment minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Test results of samples taken by researchers at the University of Kinshasa in Congo's capital are yet to be published.

Catoca, which is the forth largest open pit diamond mine in the world, said it sealed the pipe rupture with three new dykes by the end of July. It said it will commission independent environmental and structural audits, "to reconfirm that there has been no environmental damage, to minimise the risk of future problems, and to work towards international standards."

Congolese authorities banned communities along the Tshikapa river from fishing or drinking from it, affecting more than 950,000 people and leading the United Nations to issue warnings about the risk of an increase in acute malnutrition among children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021