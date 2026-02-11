United Breweries Ltd Sees Two-Fold Jump in Net Profit Fueled by Premium Portfolio

United Breweries Ltd has announced a remarkable two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 81.15 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This surge, up from Rs 38.52 crore a year ago, was driven largely by the company's focus on its premium portfolio and enhanced profit margins.

Despite a challenging quarter marked by a colder-than-usual winter impacting beer sales, UBL managed to maintain growth momentum through strategic pricing and premiumisation. The company recorded a 4% increase in net sales, with premium volumes leading ahead of the overall portfolio.

Although total revenue was down by 11.05% due to varying regional performance, significant growth in the Western markets helped offset declines. The earnings presentation highlighted an impressive gross profit margin of 45.3%, the highest in three years. UBL plans to drive further margin accretion with focused revenue management and continued brand investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)