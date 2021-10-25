Left Menu

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

The Crew-3 mission will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A. It will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer on a six-month science expedition to the microgravity laboratory.

NASA has started the Flight Readiness Review (FRR) of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission which is scheduled for launch on October 31st, the U.S. space agency said on Monday.

For the review, NASA and SpaceX managers are gathered at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The FRR program primarily focuses on the preparedness of SpaceX's crew transportation system, the International Space Station (ISS), and its international partners to support the flight and certification of flight readiness.

Crew-3 astronauts will arrive at the space station on November 1 for a short handover with the SpaceX Crew-2 mission astronauts who lifted off on April 23, 2021. NASA's Crew-2 astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide, and Thomas Pesquet are scheduled for return in mid-November 2021.

After spending six months in space, Crew-3 astronauts will return to Earth in late April 2022. This will be the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the fourth flight with astronauts as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

