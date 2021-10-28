Left Menu

Delhi govt advises all depts, autonomous bodies to discourage single-use plastic

Delhi generates 1,060 tonnes of plastic waste per day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:53 IST
Delhi govt advises all depts, autonomous bodies to discourage single-use plastic
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Thursday advised all departments and autonomous bodies to discourage the use of single-use plastic items, such as plastic cutlery, thermocol and banners, and adopt alternatives like earthen bowls and bamboo items.

The environment department, in an order, said disposable earthen bowls, 'kulladh' and 'pattals' (made from tree leaves), bamboo cups and plates can be used in place of single-use plastic commodities such as cutlery, spoon, straws, stirrer and trays.

Biodegradable packaging paper can be used for wrapping purposes and refill ball pens or ink pens can be used in place of use-and-throw ones, it said. Thermocol, plastic material and cellophane sheets should be avoided and natural flowers, paper and cloth can be used for decoration purposes, the order stated.

''With the aim to minimize the use of single-use plastics in day-to-day life and prevent adverse effects on human beings, cattle, soil, environment and ecology, environment-friendly alternatives may be used for all official purposes as well as in day-to-day life,'' the order by the environment department read.

''Therefore, all Delhi government departments/autonomous bodies are advised to discourage the use of following single-use plastic items and adopt the use of their alternatives in the public interest at large.'' In August, the environment department had unveiled a comprehensive plan to phase out single-use plastic items such as earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration by June 30, 2022. Delhi generates 1,060 tonnes of plastic waste per day. Single-use plastic is estimated to be 5.6 per cent (or 56kg per metric tonnes) of the total solid waste in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021