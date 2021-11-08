Left Menu

Maha: Fire in plastic goods factory doused after 6 hours

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2021 09:51 IST
Maha: Fire in plastic goods factory doused after 6 hours
Representative Image
  India

A major fire that broke out in a plastic products factory here in Maharashtra was brought under control after about six hours on Monday, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 9 pm on Sunday in the unit manufacturing plastic chairs and other such products in Murbad industrial area of Thane district, and quickly spread to the entire premises.

Five fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by about 3 am on Monday, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said. Cooling operations was underway, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was still not known.

