South Korea says to take legal action if illegal Russian fuel shipments confirmed

​South Korea's ​Foreign ‌Ministry said on ​Thursday the government would take ‌a legal action over any illegal fuel shipments to Russia if ‌they were confirmed, following a ‌media report analysing port records and ship-tracking data. The ministry said it ⁠had ​not ⁠confirmed whether South Korean fuel, including diesel, ⁠had been exported to ​Russia.

It added that exports of ⁠some products such as diesel ⁠and jet ​fuel for commercial purposes, referred to in the ⁠Guardian report, were not included in ⁠a ⁠South Korean exports control list to Russia.