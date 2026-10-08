South Korea says to take legal action if illegal Russian fuel shipments confirmed
South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the government would take a legal action over any illegal fuel shipments to Russia if they were confirmed, following a media report analysing port records and ship-tracking data. The ministry said it had not confirmed whether South Korean fuel, including diesel, had been exported to Russia.
It added that exports of some products such as diesel and jet fuel for commercial purposes, referred to in the Guardian report, were not included in a South Korean exports control list to Russia.