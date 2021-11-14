China and India will need to explain coal move, Sharma says
China and India will need to explain to developing nations why they pushed to water down language on efforts to phase out coal at the COP26 conference, the event's president Alok Sharma said on Sunday.
"In terms of China and India, they will on this particular issue have to explain themselves," he told a news conference.
