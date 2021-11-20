Left Menu

3 killed, none of them students, in school band bus crash

PTI | Bigspring | Updated: 20-11-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 09:20 IST
3 killed, none of them students, in school band bus crash

A pickup truck heading the wrong way on a West Texas highway slammed into a bus carrying members of a high school band, killing three people, officials said Friday.

Two students from the bus were critically injured in the late Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 20 in Big Spring, about 250 miles west of Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bus from Andrews High School in Andrews, located near the New Mexico border, was headed to a football game with 25 students aboard when it was hit by the wrong-way truck, which burst into flames, killing the truck's driver, said DPS Sgt. Justin Baker.

One of the adults from the bus was also pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

A third adult and two students were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of the crash site. The adult died at the hospital, and the two students were listed in critical but stable condition, Baker said.

Other students were taken to the Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

The football playoff game between Andrews and Springtown in Sweetwater was postponed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021