13 killed in rain-related incidents in AP

Toll in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh increased to at least 13 on Saturday even as several people were still reported missing in massive floods that hit Kadappa and Chittoor districts.

Atleast four people were killed in a house collapse incident in Kadiri town in Anantapuramu district. Officials who took up a rescue operation fear there could be some others trapped under the debris. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey in Kadapa, Anatapuramu and Chittoor districts to assess the damage.

The government announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed. Nellore district is also bearing the brunt as a record flood in Pennar river left many villages marooned on Saturday.

Thousands of people have been shifted to relief camps in SPS Nellore district from the flood-hit areas, official sources said.

Teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the districts for rescue and relief operations.

