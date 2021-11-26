Left Menu

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Myanmar near India border

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 26-11-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 07:19 IST
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit northwest Myanmar near India's border early Friday but there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 32.8 km (20.4 miles) near Hakha city, the capital of Chin state, sending tremors that spread across the border to towns and cities in India and Bangladesh, it said.

The agency said recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses, but predicted the current quake exposed little or no population and areas to such risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

