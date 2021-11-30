Poland to lower VAT on heating, says PM

Poland will cut VAT on heating as part of a package of measures to lower inflation, the prime minister said on Tuesday, after a flash estimate from the statistics office showed price growth surging to a fresh two-decade high.

"We are lowering VAT on... heating from networks from 23% to 8%," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference, adding that the reduction would be in force for the first three months of 2022.

