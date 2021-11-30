Left Menu

Poland to lower VAT on heating, says PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:22 IST
Poland to lower VAT on heating, says PM
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland will cut VAT on heating as part of a package of measures to lower inflation, the prime minister said on Tuesday, after a flash estimate from the statistics office showed price growth surging to a fresh two-decade high.

"We are lowering VAT on... heating from networks from 23% to 8%," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference, adding that the reduction would be in force for the first three months of 2022.

Also Read: Poland asks top court to rule if EU court fines are constitutional

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

