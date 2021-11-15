Left Menu

Poland asks top court to rule if EU court fines are constitutional

Poland's prosecutor general has asked the country's Constitutional Tribunal to rule whether regulations cited by the Court of Justice of the European Union for fines imposed on Poland are constitutional, the prosecutor's office told state news agency PAP on Monday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:47 IST
Poland asks top court to rule if EU court fines are constitutional
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's prosecutor general has asked the country's Constitutional Tribunal to rule whether regulations cited by the Court of Justice of the European Union for fines imposed on Poland are constitutional, the prosecutor's office told state news agency PAP on Monday. Poland's nationalist government is involved in a series of disputes with the EU regarding issues such as the rule of law and judicial reforms that critics say undermine the independence of the judiciary, including the Constitutional Tribunal itself.

In October, the CJEU ruled Poland must pay 1 million euros ($1.14 million)a day for maintaining a disputed disciplinary chamber for judges. Earlier it fined Poland 500,000 euros a day for defying a court ruling to halt operations at the Turow coal mine on the Czech Republic border that Czechs claim is damaging their communities. Poland has vowed to continue operations and has said it will not pay the penalties related to the mine.

Poland questions both rulings and on Monday the prosecutor's office said the prosecutor general would ask the Constitutional Tribunal to rule on the constitutionality of those orders. "In the opinion of the Prosecutor General, the subsequent judgments of the CJEU unlawfully extend the competences of the EU under the Treaties, violating the provisions of the Polish constitution and ignoring the rulings of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal," the prosecutor's office was quoted as saying by PAP.

The prosecutor general had earlier asked the Tribunal to rule on whether the article of the European Convention of Human Rights on the right to a fair hearing was constitutional as far as it allows the European Court of Human Rights to verify the legality of the appointment of the Tribunal's judges. A first hearing in the case has been set for Nov. 24.

The Tribunal ruled earlier this year that some elements of EU law were incompatible with the country's charter, challenging a central tenet of EU integration. ($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021