Western MP receives showers, IMD warns of lightning strikes

Parts of western Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Indore, received light showers on Thursday which sent temperatures tumbling in the region.

As people shivered with cold, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of lightning strikes in eight districts including Indore. Sunshine and warmth eluded parts of western Madhya Pradesh during the day.

The IMD said in a forecast that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in six divisions of the state including Bhopal and Indore in western parts and seven districts including Tikamgarh and Singrauli in eastern Madhya Pradesh as well. Senior meteorologist G D Mishra told PTI here that the change in the weather was due to a low pressure area over northeast Arabian Sea which was bringing moisture to MP.

Most districts in Indore division and many places in Ujjain division in western MP received light rain in the last 24 hours, he said. Indore received 9.1 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The maximum temperature during the day in Bhopal and Indore dipped to 20.7 degrees Celsius (7 degrees below normal) and 16.0 degrees Celsius (13 degrees below normal), respectively, following showers, Mishra said.

The weather is expected to be clear on Friday evening, he said. PTI LAL KRK KRK

