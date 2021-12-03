Left Menu

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

In a press release on Friday, NASA said that the latest contract definitizes a letter contract awarded in June 2020 that authorized Northrop Grumman to order long-lead items and build twin boosters for the next six SLS flights. The company has produced booster motors for the first three Artemis missions and is casting the motors for the fourth lunar mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:47 IST
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. aerospace and defense technology company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, has secured a $3.19 billion Booster Production and Operations Contract (BPOC) to build boosters for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket the agency has ever built.

Designed for deep space missions, SLS is an advanced launch vehicle that can send Orion, astronauts, and cargo to the Moon on a single mission.

"This contract award ensures NASA will have the most powerful solid rocket boosters ever built for future Space Launch System rockets for the Artemis missions to the Moon. The contract allows NASA to work with Northrop Grumman to not only build the boosters for upcoming missions but also to evolve and improve the boosters for future flights," said Bruce Tiller, SLS Booster Manager at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

In a press release on Friday, NASA said that the latest contract definitizes a letter contract awarded in June 2020 that authorized Northrop Grumman to order long-lead items and build twin boosters for the next six SLS flights. The company has produced booster motors for the first three Artemis missions and is casting the motors for the fourth lunar mission.

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration. In later Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon.

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021