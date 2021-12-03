Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

U.S. aerospace and defense technology company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, has secured a $3.19 billion Booster Production and Operations Contract (BPOC) to build boosters for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket the agency has ever built.

Designed for deep space missions, SLS is an advanced launch vehicle that can send Orion, astronauts, and cargo to the Moon on a single mission.

"This contract award ensures NASA will have the most powerful solid rocket boosters ever built for future Space Launch System rockets for the Artemis missions to the Moon. The contract allows NASA to work with Northrop Grumman to not only build the boosters for upcoming missions but also to evolve and improve the boosters for future flights," said Bruce Tiller, SLS Booster Manager at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

In a press release on Friday, NASA said that the latest contract definitizes a letter contract awarded in June 2020 that authorized Northrop Grumman to order long-lead items and build twin boosters for the next six SLS flights. The company has produced booster motors for the first three Artemis missions and is casting the motors for the fourth lunar mission.

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration. In later Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon.