Left Menu

HP govt sets up grievance redressal cells in Delhi, Chandigarh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:22 IST
HP govt sets up grievance redressal cells in Delhi, Chandigarh
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has set up grievance redressal cells in Delhi and Chandigarh, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

To facilitate people of Himachal Pradesh residing in New Delhi, Chandigarh and adjoining areas, grievance redressal cells have been set up at Himachal Sadan in New Delhi and Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh, a spokesperson of the General Administration Department (GAD) said here.

For any grievance in New Delhi, the person concerned can contact the dedicated landline telephone number 011-21610380 and for Chandigarh, on 0172-2637504, he added.

A drop box has also been installed for complaints and suggestions, he said, adding that the grievances of the people of Himachal Pradesh would be redressed in a time-bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021