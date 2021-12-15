HP govt sets up grievance redressal cells in Delhi, Chandigarh

The Himachal Pradesh government has set up grievance redressal cells in Delhi and Chandigarh, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

To facilitate people of Himachal Pradesh residing in New Delhi, Chandigarh and adjoining areas, grievance redressal cells have been set up at Himachal Sadan in New Delhi and Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh, a spokesperson of the General Administration Department (GAD) said here.

For any grievance in New Delhi, the person concerned can contact the dedicated landline telephone number 011-21610380 and for Chandigarh, on 0172-2637504, he added.

A drop box has also been installed for complaints and suggestions, he said, adding that the grievances of the people of Himachal Pradesh would be redressed in a time-bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)