Soren launches new scheme to nurture sporting talents in naxal-hit districts

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said attempts have been made to paint a poor picture of the state by some people, who just wanted to highlight the naxal activities in the state, unaware of the rich culture and traditions of its tribal population.

Soren, during the day, inaugurated 'Sports Action Towards Harnessing Aspiration of Youths' (SAHAY) scheme, aimed at nurturing the sporting talents in the state's Maoist-hit districts.

''Jharkhand has been portrayed in a poor light by some, who are not aware of the state's rich tribal culture. That said, we have to create an ambience where no one can lure or misguide our youths,'' he said.

In the first phase of the scheme's implementation, Soren said 72,000 youngsters of 14 to 19 years' age group from the districts of West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, Khunti, Gumla and Simdega will get the opportunity to exhibit their skills in hockey, football, volleyball, athletics and other games.

The winners and runners-up will be encouraged with cash awards, the CM explained.

The scheme seeks to motivate and promote the budding sportspersons of regions that have borne the brunt of naxal menace, Soren said.

He further stated that a 'Sports Nursery' will be set up in the affected areas for ''nurturing talented individuals, honing their skills''.

Sporting activities could give mineral-rich Jharkhand a ''separate identity'', the CM said.

''Instead of sounds of bullets, laughters of sportspersons and tourists will echo in the state,'' he added.

