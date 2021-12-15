Left Menu

Soren launches new scheme to nurture sporting talents in naxal-hit districts

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:11 IST
Soren launches new scheme to nurture sporting talents in naxal-hit districts
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said attempts have been made to paint a poor picture of the state by some people, who just wanted to highlight the naxal activities in the state, unaware of the rich culture and traditions of its tribal population.

Soren, during the day, inaugurated 'Sports Action Towards Harnessing Aspiration of Youths' (SAHAY) scheme, aimed at nurturing the sporting talents in the state's Maoist-hit districts.

''Jharkhand has been portrayed in a poor light by some, who are not aware of the state's rich tribal culture. That said, we have to create an ambience where no one can lure or misguide our youths,'' he said.

In the first phase of the scheme's implementation, Soren said 72,000 youngsters of 14 to 19 years' age group from the districts of West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, Khunti, Gumla and Simdega will get the opportunity to exhibit their skills in hockey, football, volleyball, athletics and other games.

The winners and runners-up will be encouraged with cash awards, the CM explained.

The scheme seeks to motivate and promote the budding sportspersons of regions that have borne the brunt of naxal menace, Soren said.

He further stated that a 'Sports Nursery' will be set up in the affected areas for ''nurturing talented individuals, honing their skills''.

Sporting activities could give mineral-rich Jharkhand a ''separate identity'', the CM said.

''Instead of sounds of bullets, laughters of sportspersons and tourists will echo in the state,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021