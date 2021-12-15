Left Menu

Around 27000 police personnel will be deployed for KMC poll

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 27,000 police personnel will be deployed for the peaceful conduct of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation poll on December 19, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said on Wednesday.

He said 22,000 police personnel will be drawn from Kolkata Police and about 5,000 state police personnel from the districts will come to the city by Friday for the poll to be held on Sunday. "We want the election to be absolutely peaceful, without any untoward incident anywhere," he said.

On the polling day, Kolkata Police will deploy around 10 police officers in the rank of joint police commissioners, 20 deputy commissioners, over 70 assistant commissioners and nearly 100 joint commissioner of police, he said.

"We will have 200 police pickets in different crucial points of the city and near important boroughs of the KMC," he added.

Teams of the Quick Response Teams (QRT), Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) will also be deployed in different parts of the city to ensure an incident-free polling on Sunday, he added.

