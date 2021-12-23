Left Menu

Specialist cadre of doctors being prepared in Haryana: Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 00:44 IST
Specialist cadre of doctors being prepared in Haryana: Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said a specialist cadre of doctors is being prepared in the state for the first time and the draft policy in this regard will be implemented soon. He said now all advertisements for the recruitment of doctors will be in accordance with their specialisation, adding that over the next one month, 980 doctors will be recruited in the state.

The minister was replying to a question raised in the state Assembly.

In response to another question, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said in Haryana, an MLA of an urban Assembly constituency can choose the nearest village in a rural Assembly segment for development under the Vidhayak Adarsh Gram Yojana (VAGY).

He further said it was decided by the state government on December 26, 2018 that for the development works of each Assembly constituency, an amount of up to Rs 2 crore will be provided annually, in accordance with the population of the villages.

Chautala said an MLA can recommend development works worth Rs 50 lakh for a village with a population of up to 5,000, Rs 1 crore for a village with a population of 5,000 to 10,000 and Rs 2 crore for a village with a population of more than 10,000. PTI SUN RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021