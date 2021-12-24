Left Menu

Govt releases revised protocol of rating garbage-free cities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:31 IST
Govt releases revised protocol of rating garbage-free cities
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday launched a revised protocol of rating garbage-free cities.

The revised protocol -- 'Azadi@75 Star Rating Protocol of Garbage Free Cities-Toolkit 2022' -- is aligned with priorities of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, with higher weightage being allotted to door-to-door collection of garbage, source segregation, waste processing and dumpsite remediation.

The ministry said in a statement that after seeing the impact star rating certification has made to improve on-ground waste management scenario of the cities, the release of funds has been made conditional, subject to an urban local body (ULB) achieving at least 1-star certification.

''To ensure every ULB participates in the star rating exercise to get GFC (Garbage Free Cities) certified and get central funds, it was felt necessary to revamp the existing GFC protocol and make the assessment process simpler, while retaining its robustness, so that every ULB is motivated to apply for the GFC certification,'' the ministry said.

Under the revised protocols, the earlier 25 components/indicators have now been reduced to 24, of which only 16 indicators are mandatory for 1-star and 3-star levels. The remaining eight indicators are aspirational in nature, and will be relevant for 5-star and 7-star aspirants.

''The multi-step calculation of the previous GFC protocol has now been changed to a single step marking, which will help ULB to easily self-assess themselves for applying,'' it said.

''The entire process of applying for certification and subsequent assessment have been simplified and made completely digital, paperless and new components pertaining to IEC, capacity building, revenue from sale of waste by-products have been added to encourage cities to build an ecosystem to strengthen the waste management system,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021