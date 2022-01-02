Left Menu

Criminals played their games in UP earlier, now Yogi govt plays 'jail jail' with them: PM

The result of these games played by earlier governments was that people were forced to leave their ancestral homes and there was exodus, the prime minister said.Now, the government of Yogi Adityanath ji is playing jail-jail with such criminals.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 02-01-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 15:34 IST
Criminals played their games in UP earlier, now Yogi govt plays 'jail jail' with them: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the previous government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said earlier criminals and the mafia used to play their games, but now the Yogi Adityanath government is playing ''jail-jail'' with them.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University here, Modi said, ''During the previous government, criminals used to play their games, the mafia used to play its games. Earlier, there were tournaments of illegal grabbing (of land). People making bad remarks ('phabtiyaan') on daughters used to roam openly.'' People living in Meerut and adjoining areas can never forget how houses used to be set ablaze, and the earlier government used to indulge in games of criminals and the mafia, he said. The result of these games played by earlier governments was that people were forced to leave their ancestral homes and there was ''exodus'', the prime minister said.

''Now, the government of Yogi (Adityanath) ji is playing 'jail-jail' with such criminals. Five years ago, the daughters of Meerut used to fear leaving their homes after evening. Today, the daughters of Meerut are bringing laurels to the entire country,'' Modi said.

Taking an apparent jibe at Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Modi said, ''The role of the government should be that of a guardian. Capability ('yogyata') should be encouraged. In the event of youths committing a mistake it should not be ignored by saying 'boys make mistakes (ladhko se galtee ho jaati hai)''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022