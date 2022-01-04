Left Menu

Congress MLA writes to Gehlot, says bureaucracy wants to dominate people's representatives

Ignoring the CM, the minister and local peoples representatives in such an event will not leave a right message in public, Abrar said in the letter. The legislator said party workers will show black flags and boycott the event as they cannot tolerate bureaucracy ignoring peoples representatives.

Congress MLA from Swai Madhopur Danish Abrar has written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying the bureaucracy wants to dominate people's representatives.

Citing an invitation letter of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) on a business meeting on investment opportunities in Rajasthan in Sawai Madhopur, Abrar said the invitation doesn't mention the name of the chief minister, industries minister and any local public representative.

''This reflects that how much bureaucracy wants to dominate people's representatives. Ignoring the CM, the minister and local people's representatives in such an event will not leave a right message in public,'' Abrar said in the letter. The legislator said party workers will show black flags and boycott the event as they cannot tolerate bureaucracy ignoring people's representatives.

