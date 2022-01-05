Left Menu

Union forest ministry orders legal action against illegal constructions in Corbett Tiger Reserve

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:11 IST
Union forest ministry orders legal action against illegal constructions in Corbett Tiger Reserve
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change has asked its integrated regional office in Dehradun to initiate legal action against the offenders involved in the illegal felling of trees and constructions in the Corbett Tiger Reserve. A field inspection carried out by a team of the National Tiger Conservation Authority had found illegal felling of trees, construction of concrete structures and water bodies in Kalagarh which falls in the buffer zone of CTR.

The constructions in Moghatti and Pakhro areas of Kalagarh are in violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, Wildlife (Protection) Act , 1972 and Indian Forest Act, 1972.

After examining a report sent by the regional office, the ministry in a letter dated December 22 has asked its Dehradun office to file complaints seeking legal action against the offenders under sections 3A and 3B of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. A copy of the letter has been sent to additional chief secretary Anand Bardhan and Uttarakhand's Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar for action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022