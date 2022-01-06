Left Menu

Punjab, Haryana record above normal temperature despite heavy rain

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius, which is considered above normal for the region.In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius while Hisars minimum temperature settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius.Karnal recorded a low of 12.6 deg C, Rohtak 12 deg C, Gurugram 11.7 deg C, Sirsa 12.7 deg C while Kurukshetra saw a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Punjab, Haryana record above normal temperature despite heavy rain
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana during the past 24 hours until Thursday morning. The minimum temperatures, however, hovered above normal limits in the two states.

According to the meteorological department's weather report, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Mohali, Moga, Gurdaspur, Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul, Rohtak, Panchkula and Bhiwani were among the places that saw rainfall.

Amritsar recorded a low of 12 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum temperature settled at 13 degrees. Patiala and Ferozepur recorded a low of 12.7 degrees Celsius each.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius, which is considered above normal for the region.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius while Hisar's minimum temperature settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 12.6 deg C, Rohtak 12 deg C, Gurugram 11.7 deg C, Sirsa 12.7 deg C while Kurukshetra saw a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius.

