FHRAI signs pact with J&K govt to promote hospitality, related infra in UT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:09 IST
The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Thursday said it has signed a pact with the Jammu & Kashmir government to promote hospitality and related infrastructure in the Union Territory.

According to FHRAI, this is the first time in history that a joint MoU has been signed between an association of hotels and restaurants and the J&K state government.

The MoU was signed on 27 December 2021 at the Real Estate Summit 2021.

Thirty-nine MoUs were signed for the development of housing, hotel and commercial projects, FHRAI stated.

FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said, ''We are hopeful that this (MoU) will facilitate the J&K Government providing land to FHRAI members for various projects and extending incentives and other benefits as per extant policies and rules.'' He observed that new developments in hospitality will give a strong push to economic growth through increased investments and will create more employment opportunities in the region.

