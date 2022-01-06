FHRAI signs pact with J&K govt to promote hospitality, related infra in UT
- Country:
- India
The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Thursday said it has signed a pact with the Jammu & Kashmir government to promote hospitality and related infrastructure in the Union Territory.
According to FHRAI, this is the first time in history that a joint MoU has been signed between an association of hotels and restaurants and the J&K state government.
The MoU was signed on 27 December 2021 at the Real Estate Summit 2021.
Thirty-nine MoUs were signed for the development of housing, hotel and commercial projects, FHRAI stated.
FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said, ''We are hopeful that this (MoU) will facilitate the J&K Government providing land to FHRAI members for various projects and extending incentives and other benefits as per extant policies and rules.'' He observed that new developments in hospitality will give a strong push to economic growth through increased investments and will create more employment opportunities in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UN chief visits ILO-UNDP project to rehabilitate Tripoli’s famous seafront
Zypp Electric ties up with Flo Mobility to expand footprint in autonomous electric vehicles space
Assam Assembly passes bills to close down tribal development body, increase seats in autonomous councils
Salman Khan discharged from hospital after non-venomous snake bite, doing well
Pakistan Senate passes unanimous resolution condemning lynching of Lankan man