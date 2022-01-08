Left Menu

5 Capped Langur found dead in Assam's Bihali reserve forest

The carcasses of five Capped Langur, which falls in the rare category, was found in Bihali reserve forest in Assams Biswanath district bordering Arunachal Pradesh, a forest officer said on Saturday.Members of a wildlife conservation agency recently found the carcasses near Hatdipu and Ranga picnic spots in the reserve forest.Biswanath Divisional Forest Officer DFO Arun Vignes said that poachers had killed the monkeys and taken away the skin, bones and tail of the animals.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 08-01-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 14:01 IST
5 Capped Langur found dead in Assam's Bihali reserve forest
  • Country:
  • India

The carcasses of five Capped Langur, which falls in the 'rare' category, was found in Bihali reserve forest in Assam's Biswanath district bordering Arunachal Pradesh, a forest officer said on Saturday.

Members of a wildlife conservation agency recently found the carcasses near Hatdipu and Ranga picnic spots in the reserve forest.

Biswanath Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Vignes said that poachers had killed the monkeys and taken away the skin, bones and tail of the animals. The Forest Department has registered a case. Raids are being conducted in adjoining areas as there is an apprehension that more wild animals might have been killed by the poachers, he said. The reserve forest has been a hunting ground for poachers, especially for wild elephants. It houses four species of monkeys -- Rhesus Macaque (least threatened) Capped Langur, (rare) Assamese Macaque (near threatened) and Slow Loris (endangered).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022