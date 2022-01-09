AYUSH Ministry to hold global Surya Namaskar event on Makar Sankranti

The Ministry of AYUSH is organizing a global Surya Namaskar demonstration program for 75 lakh people on January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti.

On this day, Surya Namaskar is offered as a salutation to the Sun to exhibit one's gratitude for each of its rays as it nurtures all living beings, and Ayush ministry statement read.

Scientifically, Surya Namaskar has been known to develop immunity and improve vitality, which is significant to health during pandemic conditions, it stated. Exposure to the Sun provides the human body Vitamin D, which has been widely recommended in all medical branches around the world, the ministry noted.

The mass Surya Namaskar demonstration also intends to carry the message of climate change and global warming, the statement said.

In today's world where climate consciousness is imperative, the implementation of solar e-energy (green energy) in daily life will greatly reduce carbon emissions that threaten the planet.

Further, the event will underline the importance of Makar Sankranti in our cultural and spiritual heritage, the statement said. Surya Namaskar is a set of eight 'asanas' performed in 12 steps with coordination of the body and mind. It is preferably performed in the early morning.

