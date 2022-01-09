Left Menu

AYUSH Ministry to hold global Surya Namaskar event on Makar Sankranti

Surya Namaskar is a set of eight asanas performed in 12 steps with coordination of the body and mind.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 16:33 IST
AYUSH Ministry to hold global Surya Namaskar event on Makar Sankranti
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of AYUSH is organizing a global Surya Namaskar demonstration program for 75 lakh people on January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti.

On this day, Surya Namaskar is offered as a salutation to the Sun to exhibit one's gratitude for each of its rays as it nurtures all living beings, and Ayush ministry statement read.

Scientifically, Surya Namaskar has been known to develop immunity and improve vitality, which is significant to health during pandemic conditions, it stated. Exposure to the Sun provides the human body Vitamin D, which has been widely recommended in all medical branches around the world, the ministry noted.

The mass Surya Namaskar demonstration also intends to carry the message of climate change and global warming, the statement said.

In today's world where climate consciousness is imperative, the implementation of solar e-energy (green energy) in daily life will greatly reduce carbon emissions that threaten the planet.

Further, the event will underline the importance of Makar Sankranti in our cultural and spiritual heritage, the statement said. Surya Namaskar is a set of eight 'asanas' performed in 12 steps with coordination of the body and mind. It is preferably performed in the early morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022