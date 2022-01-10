Left Menu

I-T detects Rs 800-cr hidden cash transactions after raids on Andhra, Telangana realty groups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:32 IST
I-T detects Rs 800-cr hidden cash transactions after raids on Andhra, Telangana realty groups
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted cash transactions of Rs 800 crore after it recently raided three real estate groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the CBDT said on Monday.

The unidentified groups are engaged in the business of land development and construction and the taxman raided over two dozen premises linked to them on January 5 in Kurnool, Ananthapur, Kadapa, Nandyal, Bellary and some other locations, it said.

Incriminating documents like handwritten books, agreements and digital data have been seized from a specialised software application as well as from other electronic gadgets, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

One group has been using a software which has been ''systematically modified'' to eliminate the unaccounted cash element of the consideration received and to record in the regular books of account the sale consideration that matches with registered sale price, the policy-making body for the Tax Department said.

These groups have been found to be ''accepting cash'' over and above the registered value of the properties and such unaccounted cash is used for cash payments towards the purchase of lands and incurring other expenditure, it claimed.

''So far, the search action has led to the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.64 crore...and has resulted in the detection of unaccounted cash transactions to the tune of Rs 800 crore,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022