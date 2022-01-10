Left Menu

Mangaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:51 IST
Mangaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices.
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 48,000 to Rs 53,000; model Rs 50,000 New Supari: Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000; model Rs 43,000 Koka: Rs 35,000 to Rs 39,500; model Rs 37,500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000; model Rs 19,000 2nd quality: Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000; model Rs 14,000 PTI DVR HDA HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022