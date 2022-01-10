Mangaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices.

Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 48,000 to Rs 53,000; model Rs 50,000 New Supari: Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000; model Rs 43,000 Koka: Rs 35,000 to Rs 39,500; model Rs 37,500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000; model Rs 19,000 2nd quality: Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000; model Rs 14,000 PTI DVR HDA HDA

